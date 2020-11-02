Dealing with election stress: 'Anxiety is an illness of the future'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year has brought a lot of stress for us all between the pandemic and racial unrest.

The upcoming election may add to that stress.

A survey shows 61% of millenials say Election Day will be the most stressful day for them.

Gen X was not far behind with 58%.

You may be worried about the outcome of the election.

An associate professor of psychiatry at Mayo Clinic tells KIMT News 3 there are ways to cope.

"To get through from here to now, try to ground yourself in where you are because tomorrow isn't here and anxiety is an illness of the future. The would, could, shoulds of tomorrow ... what we hope for, what we fear ... is all about what's tomorrow. But what we have, and what any of us ever have, is today," says Robert Bright, MD.

He also suggests exercise, meditation, or a good distraction, such as good music.