Dealing meth sends an Austin man back to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling drugs to a confidential informant is sending a Mower County man back to prison.

David Maphanh, 38 of Austin, was charged with first-degree sale of drugs in February 2021. The Austin Police Department says Maphanh sold methamphetamine to an informant on three occasions in January and February of 2020. Court documents state the sales involved a total of 24.581 grams of meth.

Maphanh pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and eight months in prison, with credit for 260 days already served.

Prosecutors say Maphanh had a previous drug conviction in Mower County in 2008 and was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison for that.