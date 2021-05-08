Dealing meth sends Rochester man to federal prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for being part of a drug ring.

John Willis Netherton, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Netherton, also known as “Big John” or “Wicked One,” helped deliver and distribute the drug and collected money from the sale of meth.

Netherton has been sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.

Two of Netherton’s co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Jacob Paul Williams received 15 years in prison and Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Co-conspirators Joshua Alexander Sazo, Nicholas John Hanson, Jason Edwards Hoffman, Deja Lee Benton, Andrew Robert Berndt, and Kayleigh Rea Todd have all pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing.