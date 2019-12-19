Clear

Dealing meth results in probation for Austin man

Archie Larkins
Archie Larkins

Arrested in July for drug sale in February.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for selling meth.

Archie Deangelo Larkins, 43 of Austin, was accused of providing 13.949 grams of methamphetamine to an Austin police informant on February 26. Larkins was charged in July and pleaded guilty in August to 3rd degree sale of drugs.

On Thursday, Larkins was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation

