Dealing meth lands Rochester woman seven years in federal prison

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Another prison sentence is handed down for a Rochester-area drug ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Deja Lee Benton, 27 or Rochester, was been given seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Her prison sentence will then be followed by eight years of supervised release.

Investigators say Benton operated as a sub-distributor of meth that was supplied to her by John Willis Netherton. Benton was also accused of helping Netherton collect debts and aiding in the assault of another co-conspirator over an unpaid drug debt.

Other members of the drug sentenced so far include:

- John Willis Netherton, 260 months imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release

- Jacob Paul Williams, 180 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release

- Andrew Robert Berndt, 102 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release

- Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora, 120 months imprisonment and two years of supervised release

- Jason Edward Hoffman, 132 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release

Joshua Alexander Sazo, Nicholas John Hanson, and Kayleigh Rea Todd have also pleaded guilty in this case and are awaiting sentencing.

This prosecution is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, and the Minnesota State Patrol.