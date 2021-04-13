Dealing meth is sending an Eagle Grove man to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Being the “hub” of an illegal drug ring is sending a Wright County man to federal prison.

Cory Schultz, 38 of Eagle Grove, has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Schultz was part of an organization that distributing more than 20 pounds of meth mixture between November 2018 and March 2020 in Wright and Webster County areas. Prosecutors say Schultz was caught of video giving meth to other co-conspirators and his home was used as a central point for his drug trafficking. Court documents state more than ¼ of a pound of meth was found in Schultz’ garage and vehicle.

Schultz has been given 10 years behind bars, followed by six years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal justice system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Laboratory.