Dealing meth in NW Iowa sends Mason City man to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is going to federal prison for dealing meth in northwest Iowa.

Jacob Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors say Johnson worked with others to sell at least 35 grams of meth between May and October 2019. Johnson and a co-conspirator were accused of selling “fake” meth to an individual in June 2019, then selling the same person more of the actual drug in October 2019 to make up for the previous sale. After a car chase, Johnson was arrested with two ounces of meth, a sawed off shotgun, and an axe.

Johnson has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold’s Park Police Department, and Iowa Division of Criminalistics Investigation.