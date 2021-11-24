Dealing meth in Austin sends man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a police informant is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Ernesto Angel Salinas, 39, was arrested in April and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department says Salinas sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant four times in November 2020. The sales involved a total of 22.171 grams of the drug.

Salinas pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs and has been sentenced to six years and three months behind bars, with credit for 205 days already served.