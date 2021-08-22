Dealing meth and heroin sends Mason City man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Illegal drugs are sending a Mason City man to federal prison for 17 years.

Bernard Davis III, 31 of Mason City, received that sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of meth and heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Law enforcement says a search of Davis’ home on July 30, 2020, found a pound of methamphetamine, 50 grams of heroin, handguns, and a rifle. He was initially facing state charges in Cerro Gordo County District Court but those were dropped to make way for his federal prosecution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Davis was involved in drug dealing between January 2016 and July 2020 and had four separate firearms during that time.

After his federal prison term, Davis will also spend five years on supervised release.