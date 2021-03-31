Deal results in guilty plea and dismissal in Worth County drug case

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One guilty plea has led to one dismissal of charges in a Worth County drug case.

Exodus Sirleaf, 24 of St. Paul, is pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His sentencing is set for April 26.

Authorities say Sirleaf and Mary Joanna Wisuri, 24 of St. Paul, were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Worth County on July 19, 2020. Court documents say 60 cartridges of THC vape pens and some marijuana were found in their vehicle.

Wisuri was also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana but the Worth County Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss that charge in connection with its plea deal with Sirleaf.