Deaf woman rescued from NE Iowa state park

MCGREGOR, Iowa – A deaf woman was rescued Saturday from Pikes Peak State Park in northeast Iowa.

Parks staff got a report around 3:30 pm on June 6 of a deaf woman lost and possibly injured in the park. DNR personnel along with MarMac Police Department, MarMac Rescue, McGregor Hook & Ladder Company 1, Tri-State Ambulance Service, and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department began a search.

Searchers were told to stop and listen as 911 dispatchers had instructed the deaf woman to play music loudly on her phone to help anyone nearby locate her. DNR Park Manager Matt Tschirgi, a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy, and a Clayton County conservation officer hiked to a ravine where the woman was believed to be.

The woman was found deep in the ravine and she communicated to her rescuers that she had hurt her ankle. A stretcher was used to take her out of the 500-foot bluff until an ATV could arrive to transport her to medical care.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it is very thankful for the swift response of the dedicated staff, law enforcement and first responders that were able to locate and rescue the woman. The DNR also says it wants to remind hikers to stay on the trails marked with signage, to never hike alone, and to always carry a cell phone or way of communication and water to stay hydrated.