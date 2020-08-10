Deadly week for cyclists out on local roads

MASON CITY, Iowa - In just a little over a week, there have been four accidents involving cyclists. In two of those incidents, the rider was killed.

Biking is very popular this time of year with the good weather. Many folks stick to bike trails like the NIACC Trial west of Mason City. For road cyclists, every ride could be a dangerous one.

According to the National Traffic HIghway Safety Administration, accidents in which bicyclists are killed usually happen between 6 and 9 p.m., when it's more difficut for drivers to see bikes.

There are some things cyclists can do to be more safe, like making sure to ride in the same direction as traffic and obey road signs and markings.

Melanie Sewell from Mason City tells KIMT News 3 she tries to keep her head on a swivel when she's pedaling.

"Just being aware and just knowing that people really are quite distracted these days unfortunately and just being aware of that and being a defensive biker," said Sewell.

She also mentioned she prefers to stick to the bike paths when she rides, because it is much safer.

NHTSA urges drivers on four wheels to give cyclists some room and move into another lane when safe and always keep an eye out for cyclists.