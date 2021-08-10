Deadly helicopter crash in Wabasha County blamed on collision with power lines

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says a helicopter crash in southeastern Minnesota was caused by the chopper running into a power line.

The crash happened around 3:30 pm on July 19 near Elgin and killed the pilot, Corey James Adcock, 40, of Victoria County, Texas.

The NTSB accident report states a witness observed the helicopter flying over a cornfield in order to spray it. The witness says the chopper flew over some power lines that cross the cornfield twice, then flew under them. The witness says he went inside a nearby pole barn and heard a loud explosion that shook the barn. The witness says he exited the barn and saw the helicopter had crashed in the cornfield.

The accident report says one power line was severed and another was frayed after the crash and debris from the chopper was found immediately east of the power lines.