MN driver killed, IA driver seriously injured in Goodhue County collision

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A fatal collision happened early Sunday in southeastern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says Aaron Patton Ferguson, 70 of Marion, IA, was driving an SUV east on Highway 61 in Welch Township. Nathan Bradley Hase, 35 of Red Wing, was westbound in a car on the same highway.

They collided around 6:16 am. The State Patrol says Hase was killed and Ferguson was flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, and Mieseville and Red Wing fire departments assisted with this accident.