Deadly car/semi collision in Chickasaw County Wednesday

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – At least one person is dead after a semi collided with a car Wednesday afternoon at a northeast Iowa highway intersection.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 2:48 pm where Highway 63 exits onto Highway 18. The State Patrol says a 2016 Hyundai Accent was exiting Highway 63 and failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing onto Highway 18 and being hit broadside by an eastbound semi.

The names of the drivers are not being released at this time but authorities are describing this as a fatal accident that is still under investigation.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Fredericksburg Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.