Deadly accidents in teens could be linked to lack of in-person driver's education

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports traffic deaths were up 4.6 percent in the first nine months of 2020 compared to 2019.

The pandemic has led to more people working from home, meaning less traffic on the roads -- but that hasn't decreased the number of deadly accidents especially among teen drivers.

Following the first shutdown across the state of Minnesota, the state allowed driver’s ed programs to offer online classes in addition to in person courses.

The Enhanced Driving Institute in Rochester says online driver’s ed programs are oftentimes not an effective form of driver's education.

Adam Newbloom, Founder of Enhanced Driving Institute explains, “These kids aren't paying attention, they're playing video games, texting friends, doing things while the class is playing in the background. That is going to have an impact long-term bc these teens are going to be getting their license if they haven't already -- and they are lacking some of that formal education that's needed."

Teens are typically spending 6 hours with a state licensed instructor and 50-70 hours with a parent or guardian.

Newbloom adds it puts pressure on parents - and the state.

He explains, “I hope the state is maintaining the high standards with testing, but you have to imagine some of these kids slipping through the cracks, and they're getting a license that they probably shouldn't have quite yet -- and we're going to see that now, and we're going to see it long term when it comes to accident rates."

Newbloom tells KIMT one of the leading causes of crashes is driving distracted. He urges drivers new and old to pay attention behind the wheel.