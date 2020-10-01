Deadline to fill out census has been extended to October 5

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you have not filled out the 2020 Census yet, you have been given more time to answer.

Response to the Census, whether by phone, online or by mail, is required by law. The data provided can help with distribution of federal funding for services like hospitals and schools in communities across the country.

While the original deadline for self-response and field data collection was set for September 30, it has been pushed up to Monday, October 5, per a tweet from the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday. However, the deadline may change again, as U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh says she thinks the new schedule is a violation of her court order she set to extend the deadline to October 31. A hearing before Koh is set for Friday.

Nora Hardy is an enumerator, who collects data in door-to-door interviews for the Census, in Cerro Gordo County. She says it's a great way to get involved in the civic process, and it allows her to be sociable.

"Especially if I get to do my own community, I get to see people I might not ever see otherwise."

In addition, it lets the federal government know how they would like to see their community.

"We end up with a lot of senior people who say, 'we need senior activities, we need the money.' If we end up with young people, then it needs to go towards schools."

According to the U.S. Census website, in Iowa, about 98.8% of households have already filled out the Census. In Minnesota, the response rate is at 99.5%.