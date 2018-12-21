Deadline set for sex abuse claims against Winona-Rochester diocese

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A deadline is looming for some sex abuse claims against the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
The Diocese filed for bankruptcy on November 30 and the Bankruptcy Court has now set April 9, 2019 as the last date for anyone to file a claim. According to court documents, even people who have already filed a lawsuit against the Diocese alleging sexual abuse prior to November 30, 2018, should still file a Sexual Abuse Proof of Claim Form to maintain and preserve their rights in the Diocese’s chapter 11 case.
Court documents state such Proof of Claim Forms will remain confidential in a bankruptcy proceeding. They may be sent to:
Clerk of Court
U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Minnesota
200 Warren E. Burger Federal Building and United States Courthouse
316 North Robert Street
St. Paul, MN 55101
Attention: Barbie
