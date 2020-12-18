Deadline extended on River City Renaissance hotel financing

DES MOINES, Iowa – The deadline has been pushed back for the hotel part of Mason City’s River City Renaissance project to secure funding.

The project was awarded $9.1 million in February 2018 by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) but that money was contingent on private financing also being guaranteed. The deadline to demonstrate private money had been secured was March 31, but that was missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Friday’s meeting of the IEDA Board of Directors, Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett provided details on a $15 million loan from First Citizens Bank to build a convention center and a Hyatt Place hotel in the current parking lot of Southbridge Mall. The loan has not been completely finalized and the Board of Directors unanimously voted to extend the financing deadline to April 30, 2021.