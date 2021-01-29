Deadline approaching to renew expired driver's license and ID cards

ROCHESTER, Minn- Waiting in line and just showing up at the DMV no longer exists and time is running out for Minnesotans to renew their driver's licenses and ID cards. Credentials that would have expired last year must be renewed by March 31. Luckily, Rochester has four places where people can do that but you will need to make an appointment to do so.

"I feel It's time to get moving here," said Thola Pins. "I feel it's time to get her done."

Pins is a Minnesotan who recently moved to The North Star State from California. He was one of the numerous individuals who stopped by the Rochester Driver License Exam Station to renew his license. Just like Pins, other people like Makayla Krajewski had to renew hers after moving from out of state.

"I came to renew my Minnesota license," said Krajewski. "I just moved from Washington and I also got my motorcycle license today."

Krajewski tells KIMT News 3 what the process is like.

"I think it's working really well. Everyone is adapting and obviously, people are still coming in and getting their licenses renewed so it's working out."

In addition to renewing in person, people can do it online. Here is a list of places in Minnesota where people can go to to get their driver's licenses and ID cards renewed.