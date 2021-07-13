Deadline almost here to apply for housing choice vouchers in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Time is running out to apply for a Housing Choice Voucher in Olmsted County.

The county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority (OCHRA) says it will close the waiting list for its Mainstream Voucher Program at 11:59 pm Wednesday and does not expect to accept additional applications for another two or three years.

All eligible applications will be placed in a lottery for placement on the wait list and then randomized. To compose the list, 150 applications will be pulled from the lottery and then ordered by preference. Final program eligibility will be determined when the family is selected from the wait list to participate in the program.

OCHRA says Applications will be accepted online at www.olmstedcountyhousing.com until July 14 at 11:59 pm. Anyone with questions may call Olmsted County Housing Program Manager Cari Kuehn at 507-328-7171.