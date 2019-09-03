Clear
Deadliest days of summer are over, and fatality numbers are up

Preliminary numbers show the 100 days last year accounted for 124 of the year's 381 fatalities, making up 33 percent of all the traffic deaths in 2018.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roadways are over. Preliminary numbers show the 100 days last year accounted for 124 of the year's 381 fatalities, making up 33 percent of all the traffic deaths in 2018.

Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol says they had a busy summer.

"This year we have had more fatals compared to last year," Christianson said.

Summertime in Minnesota is known to drivers as construction season. Casie Boettcher drives I-90 frequently and said when construction hit the area she was a little concerned.

"I can see how people would get confused about the two lanes in one side especially if you are not from the area," Boettcher said.

Christianson says construction zones are set up to be safe but if the driver is distracted, speeding or simply drunk it can turn dangerous.
This year's numbers will be released later this week.

