Deadliest Memorial Day Weekend in a decade on Minnesota roads

KIMT-TV 3 – 2020 was the deadliest Memorial Day Weekend on Minnesota roads in a decade.

Six crashes claimed eight lives around the state, ranging in ages from 16 to 85-year-old. That’s the most deaths on the road since the 2010 holiday weekend. One of the fatal crashes was alcohol-related and two are being blamed on speeding.

The number of DWI arrests plummeted, down from 393 in 2019 to 292 this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there have been 108 traffic deaths so far in 2020. There were 104 through the same period in 2019. Of those 2020 fatalities:

o Five people died in distracted driving-related crashes.

o 32 people died in speed-related crashes.

o 26 people died in alcohol-related crashes.

o 27 people died who were unbelted.

o 14 were pedestrians.

o Two were bicyclists.

o Eight were motorcyclists.