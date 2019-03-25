Dead man found in Winona house fire

WINONA, Minn. – A man is dead after an early morning fire Monday.

Winona police and fire were called to a house fire the 100 block of East 8th Street around 3:50 am. When the flames were put out, police say a deceased adult male was found inside.

Authorities say the manner of death is not yet known and an investigation is underway by the Winona Police Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team.