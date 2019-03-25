Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dead man found in Winona house fire

Emergency crews called to the scene early Monday morning.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINONA, Minn. – A man is dead after an early morning fire Monday.

Winona police and fire were called to a house fire the 100 block of East 8th Street around 3:50 am. When the flames were put out, police say a deceased adult male was found inside.

Authorities say the manner of death is not yet known and an investigation is underway by the Winona Police Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Proposed pipeline meeting tomorrow

Image

Search underway after vehicle plunges into river

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Community Events