Dead deer with missing heads turning up in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in Worth County are asking for the public's help to figure out who may be shooting deer and removing their heads.

Authorities have received two calls in the last three weeks about a deer carcass being found with the head missing.

The first one was by Joice and authorities couldn't determine if it was hit by a car or had been shot.

The second was found by Northwood and authorities determined the deer had been shot with a rifle and the head was removed.

"Regardless both of these are a crime and a waste of a natural resource and gives hunting a black eye. We are asking for your help in any information about these events and or if you observe poaching, or a violation of Iowa’s wildlife laws, please call the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline. By doing so, you help protect the wildlife resources that belong to all of us. And you may even qualify for a reward. You can contact the worth County Sheriff’s Office at 641-324-2481, DNR Matt Wahburn at 641-425-0822 or the TIP line at 1-800-532-2020. Please do your part and help put wildlife thieves out of business," the Worth County Sheriff's Office said.