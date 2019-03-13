Dead cats removed from Mason City residence as search warrant executed

MASON CITY, Iowa - Deceased cats were removed from a residence in Mason City as a search warrant was executed Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities served the warrant in the 800 block of 5th St. SW. Authorities said they were alerted to the situation around two months ago from concerned citizens.

The reporting parties were concerned that cats in the house were not being taken care of.

Three dead cats were removed from the home, two others were found alive and there may be more cats inside. However, authorities couldn’t get past the entrance of the house due to debris and feces.

The house has been white-tagged, meaning it is not safe to live in.

Luella Duenow owns the house, according to city records.