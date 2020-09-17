Dead body found on fire in central Iowa

KELLOGG, Iowa – Authorities are investigating a body set on fire in a central Iowa ditch.

A report came in around 5:32 pm Tuesday of a fire in the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue East in rural Kellogg. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says a fire was found in a roadside ditch and when the flames were extinguished, a dead body was discovered.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are treating this death as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 641-792-5912.