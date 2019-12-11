Clear
Man found shot to death north of Austin after domestic violence complaint

Names of those involved not being released to the public.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person is dead after a reported incident of domestic violence north of Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an apartment in the 24000 block of 540th Avenue around 11 pm Tuesday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot to death.

A female at the apartment was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin to be checked for injuries.  She is the one who called law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was been taken into custody at this time and the names of those involved are not being released. The apartment where the dead man was found is being processed by the state crime lab.  The Sheriff's Office says there is no current danger to the public.

