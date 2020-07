ROCHESTER, Minn. - A body was found by dumpsters near the Best Western early Tuesday morning.

Police said the body of a 34-year-old male was found and no signs of trauma were detected.

Authorities added it might have been a drug overdose but are awaiting autopsy results.

The man was staying at the motel, police said, and they believe he was staying in Rochester while working a construction job.

The body was near the dumpster for a couple of hours before it was located.