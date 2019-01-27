Clear
Dead body found in freezing cold Rochester

Police say death does not appear suspicious.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a dead body found Sunday.

A neighbor called Rochester police after seeing a man laying down outside on a deck in the area of 4th Avenue NW and 10th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find a 20 to 30 year old deceased male. Investigators say the cause of death is unknown but it is not being considered a suspicious death, just unusual to find a body lying outside in the cold.

Rochester police say they want to make sure and complete the investigation before severe winter weather is expected to roll in Sunday afternoon and evening.

