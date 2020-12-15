Dead body found in Franklin County after reported shooting

DOWS, Iowa – Authorities are investigating a death in rural Franklin County.

Around 4:30 pm Monday, a 911 call from the 400 block of 120th Street said a male subject had been shot. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated and found a dead male in the residence. An autopsy of the body will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Hampton police, Franklin General Ambulance Service, and West Franklin EMS assisted with this incident, which remains under investigation.