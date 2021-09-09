Dead body found after Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A body was found Tuesday in a Mason City house fire.

Police and fire departments were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue just after 5 am on September 7. Firefighters say once they were able to enter and search the home, they found a deceased person.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office is doing an autopsy to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal and the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the matter.