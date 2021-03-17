DeVries gets 8-year extension as Drake men's basketball coach

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through 2028-29, athletic director Brian Hardin announced Wednesday night. DeVries has led the Bulldogs to 20-win seasons each of his first three years at the school. Drake's 25 wins this season are third-most in the nation. The Bulldogs play Wichita State in an NCAA First Four game on Thursday. Terms of the extension weren’t announced. DeVries has twice been named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year.