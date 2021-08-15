Days of Yesteryear teaches Minnesotans a glimpse of history

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota has a long history of agriculture that has evolved over the years into the modern farming and machinery we know today. This weekend people got a glimpse of it through Days of Yesteryear at the Olmsted History Center.

Mechanical History Roundtable has been throwing Days of Yesteryear since 1975. It's a two-day event that shows what life was like for older generations. Folks were able to experience firsthand how sawmills work, the skill of blacksmiths, and making their own ropes.

Irv Plitzuweit is a member of the organization and believes the event is important to his generation.

"History is gonna be gone so little by little our membership is getting older. The tractors and other equipment that we brought in is from the '40s and '50s. And sooner or later, some of the people that are interested in that stuff are gonna say well I'm gonna start thinning my collection."

Younger generations of people like seven-year-old Cameron Gilmour learned how people used to wash and dry towels before washers and dryers became standard household appliances.

"It's a lot of work," says Gilmour.

Attendee Travis Larson comes every year and was excited to be back.

"I hope this thing can actually go on for many years.

Larson and his son were disappointed when they couldn't attend last year. He and his father also bring tractors.

"We just like to see what it was like back then."

This was the first time since 2019 that Mechanical History Roundtable was able to host Days of Yesteryear. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The plan is for the event to return again next year.