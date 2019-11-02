WASHINGTON (AP) — Au revoir to daylight saving time, but not goodbye.
At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, standard time returns across most of the United States, accompanied by the welcome one-night extra hour of sleep.
With the time shift, it'll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time. No need to change clocks in those places.
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.
According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth, but there's no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.
Related Content
- Daylight saving time ends
- Should switch over to daylight saving time be permanent?
- President Trump is cool with making Daylight Saving Time permanent but Congress needs to OK
- How you should spend that extra hour from Daylight Saving Time, for your health
- Shutdown Hurts Families' Savings
- Saving money and energy
- Packing life saving meals
- Gillibrand ending Presidential campaign
- Praying to end abortion
- Save Our Hospital group hoping to 'Save Our Healthcare'