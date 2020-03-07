Rochester, Minn-Prepare to spring forward overnight and get one less hour of sleep. It’s the start of daylight saving. It could be your last time taking part in this annual ritual. A couple of bills in the Minnesota legislature HB 1397 and SF 1416 could make daylight saving a permanent practice.
Melissa Schneider is an early bird. So she doesn't think permanent daylight saying will have a huge impact on her body. Schneider does, however, have reservations about a permanent switch.
"Maybe there are other things that lawmakers could be paying more attention to then daylight saving time,” Schneider said. “I feel like there could be other things that they could be focusing their time attention and resources on. “
At least seven states have approved legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.
Related Content
- Minnesota could be next state to make permanent daylight saving
- Should switch over to daylight saving time be permanent?
- Daylight saving time ends
- President Trump is cool with making Daylight Saving Time permanent but Congress needs to OK
- Iowa and Minnesota considering stopping the clock on daylight saving time (with viewer poll)
- StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend
- One Vision names permanent CEO
- Minnesota state wrestling- Saturday
- Minnesota state wrestling semifinals
- Minnesota state wrestling finals