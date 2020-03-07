Minnesota could be next state to make permanent daylight saving

Rochester, Minn-Prepare to spring forward overnight and get one less hour of sleep. It’s the start of daylight saving. It could be your last time taking part in this annual ritual. A couple of bills in the Minnesota legislature HB 1397 and SF 1416 could make daylight saving a permanent practice.

Melissa Schneider is an early bird. So she doesn't think permanent daylight saying will have a huge impact on her body. Schneider does, however, have reservations about a permanent switch.

"Maybe there are other things that lawmakers could be paying more attention to then daylight saving time,” Schneider said. “I feel like there could be other things that they could be focusing their time attention and resources on. “

At least seven states have approved legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.