Rochester parents wish Daylight Saving Time wouldn't end

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Daylight Savings Time has officially ended. Starting Sunday, people turned their clocks back to get an extra hour of sleep.

The sun is also rising and setting earlier. With darkness now arriving at 5 pm, some Rochester parents aren't fond of less daylight and the time change.

"It's kind of a bummer when it gets darker out and chillier because then the kids have to be inside," says Ashley Brand. "There's kind of less to do, more chaos with the kids inside, and you can't go outside and play all the time with neighbors ."

Amber Marroquin is a mother just like Brand. She agrees with her on how tough Daylight Saving Time can be for parents.

"It's kind of a parents nightmare a little bit, trying to adjust their bedtime and their schedules," explains Marroquin.

Other mothers including Heidi Mueske think Daylight Saving Time ending isn't bad so far.

"It will be a little rough at first with going into winter but for the next couple of days we're enjoying it," says Mueske.

Daylight Saving Time returns in March.