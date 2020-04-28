Daycares prepare to care for more children

KIMT NEWS 3 - More than 80,000 Minnesotans are heading back to work. As of Monday, Governor Walz eased restrictions on jobs in manufacturing, industrial, and office settings. That means some parents who were unemployed, furloughed, or working from home may now be looking for childcare again.

The Northwest location of Kids Come 1st, a locally-owned childcare center in Rochester, is preparing to take in more kids. The director tells KIMT it was caring for about 25% of its usual amount of children at the beginning of the pandemic. That number has now about doubled, and she's expecting it to increase as restrictions are gradually lifted. It revamped its cleaning practices, illness policies for staff and children, and is trying to limit how many children are in a room.

"We make decision daily based on the information we're given daily, so things are always changing. We might say something one day, and the next day it changes to something else just based on the information we're given," says director Missi Mathison. She tells KIMT the biggest obstacle the center is facing as they anticipate more kids, is staffing.