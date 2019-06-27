Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

DayBreak anchors taste-test Rochesterfest food vendors

KIMT News 3 is the food vendor sponsor for Rochesterfest 2019.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Tyler Utzka

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year, KIMT News 3 is the sponsor for the Rochesterfest food vendors.

Nearly 30 different ones are taking part this year, serving everything from corn dogs, corn on the cob, sno-cones and even alligator.

KIMT News 3 DayBreak anchors Arielle Harrison and Tyler Utzka tried just a few of the options. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suicide Attempt Speaks in Mason City

Image

Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Community Events