Day trip adventure? Go climb the Elba Fire Tower

ELBA, Minn - It's the unofficial start of Summer this Memorial Day Weekend.

With the kids out of school how about taking a day trip to Elba, just two miles north of Whitewater State Park, you can climb the Elba Fire Tower.

From the base of the parking lot you'll climb well over 500-some steps to the base of the 110-ft fire tower, before continuing your ascent.

If you're curious, like I was, you might be wondering why a fire tower was built in a Southeastern Minnesota community.

Whitewater State Park Naturalist Sara Holger, filled me in on the tower's history, which was originally constructed in the 1930's.

"Landowners would go out and burn the hillside to clear the forest and then get the grass to grow and then they could graze livestock on the hillsides," said Holger.

Holger said the fires led to erosion and what she described as tons of soil washing off the hillside.

"So, the fire tower was built to kind of to detect those fires right away, put them out and discourage people from setting the hillsides on fire," explained Holger.

Throughout the years the tower turned into an attraction, growing in popularity.

"People would hike and go up and explore it but come early 1980's it was falling apart. So, they actually pulled the steps off the bottom to keep people from going up there so there wouldn't be any accidents," said Holger.

Grant money, along with the Elba Booster club, eventually helped to restore the tower in the 1990's, along with the steps leading to the top of the bluff.

To this day the Elba Booster Club still raises money to preserve the steps.

"The club continues to raise money to help with the tower, so you can purchase steps and then they'll engrave the loved ones' names or somebody that passed away," explained Holger.

If you're interested in learning more about the tower Holger suggests stopping into the Whitewater State Park office, where you'll also be able to use the facilities before heading to the fire tower to begin your climb.