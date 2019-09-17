Clear

Day on the Farm

3rd graders from Austin Public Schools learn about agriculture by visiting several local farms.

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - 3rd graders from Austin Public Schools got out of the classroom on Tuesday. They visited several local farms to about the importance of agriculture.

One of their stops was at Jeff Sayles' hog farm.

"They can see how these pigs are raised," said Sayles.

When the students were asked what their favorite part of the farm is, the answer came as no surprise.

"Petting the animals and seeing them," said Amaris Anderson.

"It's probably seeing the animals," said Mallory Lamers.

The 3rd graders also learned valuable lessons about raising animals.

"It takes a lot of responsibility and you have to make sure you're taking care of them," said Anderson.

"They get to see some agriculture in action and actually kind of think about where their food comes from," said 3rd grader teacher Jayme Lamers.

For many of the students, this was their first time setting foot on a farm.

"A lot of the population in Austin Public Schools don't live on farms anymore. So for them to come out and see corn and soybeans, and pigs and dairy cows and how milk is produced is a big deal for them," Lamers said.

The trip to the farm may have inspired some of the youngsters to pursue a career in farming.

"I would love to have a farm," said Anderson.

"I've always wanted a farm," said Mallory Lamers.

