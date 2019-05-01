CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- It’s always a good feeling to give back. Local businesses did just that Wednesday as part of a ‘Day of Caring.’
Target employees from Mason City, Rochester even parts of Wisconsin helped hang flower baskets and potted grass for One Vision. One Vision is a nonprofit offering services to those with disabilities. They sell the flowers as a fundraiser.
“We want to be there to support them,” said Kyle Dykstra, a Target Volunteer. “It’s a good program for anyone in the community to be a part of. We live here and should be helping those who live here with us.”
