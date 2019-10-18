Clear
Guilty verdict in Worth County animal neglect trial

Day four of Kavars trial brings guilty verdict

Barbara Kavars, owner of White Fire Kennel in Manly, is found guilty on 14 counts of animal neglect.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A little after 4 p.m. the jury had reached a verdict.  Barbara Kavars was found guilty on 14 counts of animal cruelty.

The day in the courtroom started with lengthy jury instructions that were crafted by the judge and attorneys for the defense and prosecution.  Closing arguments began after those instructions were read.

Kelsey Beenken, Assistant County Attorney, went through all 14 counts, which were related to 14 separate dogs, and showed the jury how animal neglect could be legally applicable in each case.  

Defense attorney Michael Byrne then gave his closing arguments.  He spoke at length about the testimony of Barbara Kavars, who he characterized as a legitimate, licensed breeder who cared deeply about the dogs in her care.  At one point, Byrne characterized the ASPCA as an organization who wanted to get involved because it would get them publicity.  

After a few hours of deliberation, the jury returned their verdict.  Sybil Soukup, director of the Humane Society of North Iowa was happy with the verdict.  She says the organization has been working for nearly 2 years to get Kavars to surrender all of her dogs.

