Day cares working to keep children healthy: 'Without health, we don't have anything'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With more Minnesota businesses reopening, more people are back to work and that includes parents who need child care.

Quality Kids Care Center didn't see an influx of children Monday. They're still only filling up about one-fourth of their capacity.

Director Helen Onanuga predicts an increase in attendance will happen beginning of June, since many of the parents work in the food industry and restaurants will start to reopen then.

In the meantime, day care staff are doing what they can to keep children safe and healthy.

"Safety is still number one priority because without health, we don't have anything," Onanuga said. "We can't be open."

Health and safety measures continue even with decreased attendance including hand washing, sanitizing, and social distancing.

Quality Kids Care Center has room for more kids right now. If you're interested in registering, you can call them at (507) 226-8254.