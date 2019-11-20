Clear

Day care death investigated in Minnesota

Sheriff’s officials in central Minnesota are investigating the death of an infant at a home day care.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 2:36 PM

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in central Minnesota are investigating the death of an infant at a home day care.

Emergency responders found the baby boy unresponsive after they were called to the home Nov. 12. The infant died a short time later at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard on Wednesday identified the infant as 9-month-old Zander Miller of Brainerd.

State regulators have temporarily suspended the license of the day care operator while the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner investigate.

The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ licensing order says there was an alleged “incident involving a serious injury to a child,” though it contained no specifics.

