ROCHESTER, Minn. - A day after bombs threats prompted evacuations at two Rochester schools, police said they are still trying to locate suspects.

Police said Wednesday that bomb threats were received one minute apart to Mayo High School and Lourdes High School. The first was received at 2:25 p.m.

The phone calls were received from the same number and both schools were evacuated.

Dogs were brought into both schools and no bombs were located.