Davenport police still hoping to find missing girl alive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A police chief says investigators continue to chase leads in the disappearance of a 10-year-old Davenport girl and are still hoping to find her alive.

Authorities looking for Breasia Terrell have called off an organized search in Clinton County, which began last week and included hundreds of volunteers.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says that investigators have determined their time would be better spent now following up on other leads they have developed. He says that everyone on the team wants to “find her alive” and that is their intent.

Terrell disappeared on July 10 while spending the night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father.