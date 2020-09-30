Dates announced for Mason City students to return to full-time school

MASON CITY, Iowa - Starting on Monday, some Mason City kids will be spending more time in the classroom. The district is poised to have some students return to school four days a week.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg said in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that the district has seen a minimal number of cases and the time is right to start bringing students back more often.

On Monday, students in grades K through 2nd will start going back 4 days a week. Then on October 26th, 3rd and 4th graders will also return.

This phased approach will allow the district to address any issues with having more students in person.

The Superintendent says the spread of COVID-19 through school contacts has been very low.

"The people that are testing positive and or being possibly exposed, most of that has not come the school setting, it comes from a family setting or a social setting," said Superintendent Versteeg.

Middle and high schoolers will be going back on November 2nd. Fifth and 6th graders will be returning to Lincoln Intermediate on November 9th.