Date set for accused Albert Lea shooter to enter plea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man charged with shooting three people, including one police officer, makes his initial appearance in Freeborn County District Court.

Devin Weiland, 21 of Albert Lea, is charged with three counts of 1st degree attempted murder and three counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on November 29. Authorities say that during a nearly nine-hour standoff at the Shady Oaks apartment complex, Weiland fired between 75 and 90 rounds.

A police officer and two other victims were hit by the gunfire and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At Thursday’s court appearance, an omnibus hearing was set for December 30. Such a hearing is usually when a defendant enters a plea. Weiland’s defense attorney asked for the omnibus hearing within 28 days as required by law but asked for a date toward the end of that period to allow time to prepare for such a complex case.