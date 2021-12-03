Clear

Data shows drop in unsheltered homelessness in Olmsted County

Some welcome news from those working to help people experiencing homelessness.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 11:04 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New data shows there's been a sharp drop in unsheltered homelessness over the past year in Olmsted County.

The county's 2021 Unsheltered Homeless Registry identified 157 people in Rochester who don't have a place to call home, a 24% drop from October of last year. Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn says our community has been stepping up efforts to improve the lives of people experiencing homelessness over the past few years, which is paying off.

"Olmsted County has made a significant investment to address the issue of homelessness in our community, and that investment is paying a dividend. We're seeing fewer people on the streets at night, and in large part, it's the work of our community, our partners, and Olmsted County making that commitment," said Dunn.

While homelessness saw a spike during the pandemic, Dunn credits the creation of more than 200 new affordable housing units and the county's Housing Stability Team with helping community members find a place to call home for the long term.

"A lot of times people get upset about, you know, 'where do my tax dollars go?' Well, these are places they go. This is helping people get off the street to stabilize their lives and become a productive member of our community."

The county plans to continue improving access to social programs and systems that help those without homes get on their feet. Going forward, Dunn says creating and preserving affordable housing options while connecting people with services to help them stay housed will be key in reducing homelessness.

"In a lot of ways, I think of it as a peanut butter and jelly." Dunn continued, "they really just go together so well, and in order to truly have success, you need both. We're finding that commitment to the case management, along with the commitment to finding and preserving housing is having an impact in a positive way."

Dunn, however, says there is an asterisk that should go along with these new numbers, telling KIMT there's been a bit of a recent rebound in homelessness because of the eviction moratorium coming to an end. Olmsted County adds this year's registry results show people of color are disproportionately impacted by homelessness, with Black community members accounting for 32% of unsheltered individuals identified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 921249

Reported Deaths: 9678
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1797812046
Ramsey744701052
Dakota68081589
Anoka64523585
Washington40846364
Stearns33805283
St. Louis29764413
Scott26116187
Wright26105223
Olmsted22502130
Sherburne19117128
Carver1677569
Clay12183107
Blue Earth1154270
Rice11505139
Crow Wing11275124
Chisago999580
Kandiyohi9861108
Otter Tail9860129
Benton9098126
Beltrami819598
Goodhue816899
Douglas7929101
Itasca777299
Mower736349
McLeod718284
Winona711658
Isanti704785
Steele689234
Morrison675380
Becker630474
Polk606187
Freeborn564847
Carlton549875
Mille Lacs535179
Lyon530961
Nobles526954
Nicollet525661
Pine517943
Cass503253
Todd494143
Brown471760
Le Sueur460534
Meeker435459
Martin388244
Wabasha377410
Waseca375933
Dodge364312
Hubbard356049
Roseau318631
Fillmore307415
Wadena304740
Redwood282145
Houston272417
Renville269851
Faribault259435
Sibley254417
Pennington253430
Kanabec251837
Cottonwood231232
Aitkin223751
Chippewa221242
Pope209410
Watonwan200021
Yellow Medicine189223
Rock178229
Koochiching177825
Swift173423
Stevens169311
Jackson161716
Clearwater158721
Marshall154222
Murray152711
Pipestone150529
Lake133624
Lac qui Parle123525
Wilkin121516
Mahnomen106414
Norman10569
Grant101810
Big Stone9555
Lincoln8885
Kittson73623
Red Lake71610
Traverse6076
Unassigned569124
Lake of the Woods5265
Cook3131

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527597

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk81677809
Linn32838430
Scott27126295
Black Hawk22334382
Woodbury20736263
Johnson20150108
Dubuque18996243
Pottawattamie16215214
Dallas15573115
Story1398059
Warren8637107
Cerro Gordo8141125
Clinton7928115
Webster7419124
Des Moines7153106
Marshall675494
Muscatine6717117
Wapello6546145
Jasper630591
Sioux622477
Lee5977106
Marion567697
Buena Vista503449
Plymouth493388
Henry427155
Benton414760
Jones413564
Bremer403873
Boone397042
Washington395464
Carroll373355
Mahaska372366
Crawford355647
Jackson324047
Dickinson317555
Buchanan312743
Delaware303255
Clay297636
Kossuth293477
Fayette290356
Hardin289253
Tama282878
Page276133
Wright270050
Cedar269527
Winneshiek267744
Hamilton262757
Floyd261049
Clayton252360
Poweshiek242043
Harrison240979
Madison237425
Butler237346
Cass235667
Iowa234336
Jefferson228544
Mills225330
Hancock222840
Winnebago222339
Cherokee217347
Appanoose210157
Lyon209842
Allamakee209456
Calhoun199519
Shelby199542
Union197141
Unassigned18890
Humboldt188231
Franklin188031
Grundy186137
Chickasaw184522
Mitchell184343
Emmet180146
Louisa178653
Sac175626
Guthrie169338
Clarke163629
Montgomery163146
Keokuk152639
Palo Alto152332
Howard150624
Monroe144340
Ida134141
Greene128818
Davis126825
Lucas126127
Monona124940
Worth12309
Pocahontas122125
Adair118239
Osceola105718
Decatur104813
Taylor100914
Fremont98913
Van Buren95922
Wayne86125
Ringgold78429
Audubon77617
Adams5869
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking cold and snow for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Groundbreaking "Utica Queen" exhibition to open at Rochester Art Center

Image

Data shows drop in unsheltered homelessness in Olmsted County

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (12/3/21)

Image

Utica Queen exhibition opening at Rochester Art Center

Image

Data shows drop in unsheltered homelessness in Olmsted County

Image

Christmas by the Lake returns this weekend

Image

Debt collectors can now use email, text, social media to seek repayment

Image

Red Kettle Campaign

Image

Biden's Build Better Act will impact families in SE Minnesota and Iowa

${item.thumbnail.title}

Should parents be liable in school shooting cases?

Community Events