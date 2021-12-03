Data shows drop in unsheltered homelessness in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New data shows there's been a sharp drop in unsheltered homelessness over the past year in Olmsted County.

The county's 2021 Unsheltered Homeless Registry identified 157 people in Rochester who don't have a place to call home, a 24% drop from October of last year. Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn says our community has been stepping up efforts to improve the lives of people experiencing homelessness over the past few years, which is paying off.

"Olmsted County has made a significant investment to address the issue of homelessness in our community, and that investment is paying a dividend. We're seeing fewer people on the streets at night, and in large part, it's the work of our community, our partners, and Olmsted County making that commitment," said Dunn.

While homelessness saw a spike during the pandemic, Dunn credits the creation of more than 200 new affordable housing units and the county's Housing Stability Team with helping community members find a place to call home for the long term.

"A lot of times people get upset about, you know, 'where do my tax dollars go?' Well, these are places they go. This is helping people get off the street to stabilize their lives and become a productive member of our community."

The county plans to continue improving access to social programs and systems that help those without homes get on their feet. Going forward, Dunn says creating and preserving affordable housing options while connecting people with services to help them stay housed will be key in reducing homelessness.

"In a lot of ways, I think of it as a peanut butter and jelly." Dunn continued, "they really just go together so well, and in order to truly have success, you need both. We're finding that commitment to the case management, along with the commitment to finding and preserving housing is having an impact in a positive way."

Dunn, however, says there is an asterisk that should go along with these new numbers, telling KIMT there's been a bit of a recent rebound in homelessness because of the eviction moratorium coming to an end. Olmsted County adds this year's registry results show people of color are disproportionately impacted by homelessness, with Black community members accounting for 32% of unsheltered individuals identified.